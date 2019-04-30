Czech international striker Josef Sural has been killed after a bus carrying several of Turkish club Aytemiz Alanyaspor’s players crashed.

Sural, 28, died at the hospital where he and six of his team-mates were taken after a bus carrying them back from a game at Kayserispor crashed on Sunday.

The crash also injured former England international Steven Caulker and ex-Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse, with four further players taken to hospital.

Alanyaspor chairman Hasan Cavusoglu has claimed that the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel while a second driver was already napping.

Cavusoglu said the six players other than Sural were not in a critical condition.

Seven of the Super Lig’s club’s players had rented the private minibus, while the rest of the club’s players and staff travelled on a team bus or on their own.

On Twitter, the club posted: “We have learned with deep sorrow that Josef Sural lost his life as a result of an accident carrying seven football players from Alanyaspor.”

Sural joined Alanyaspor from Sparta Prague in January.

He made 20 appearances for his country, last featuring in their Nations League defeat by Ukraine in October.

The Football Association of the Czech Republic said news of Sural’s death brought “great sorrow”, adding: “We will never forget you.”

A ceremony was held by the club for the player Monday evening.

Seven Alanyaspor players had rented a VIP minibus to return home after the club’s 1-1 draw against Kayserispor on Sunday.