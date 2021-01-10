From Magnus Eze, Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Confusion seems to have finally set into the transition of leadership in the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Two top contenders to the position of the President General of the body, yesterday, pulled out of the election billed for Owerri, Imo State, today, citing various irregularities, including that the process was not transparent.

Dr Joe Nwaorgu and Prof Chidi Osuagwu said they would not be part of the process today.

This was as the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof Pat Utomi and some other personalities called for the postponement of the exercise.

Speaking to Sunday Sun in Owerri, Nwaorgu noted that he made up his mind to withdraw from the race after a deep reflection of alleged abnormalities being introduced into the election.

He alleged that the electoral committee was not following the constitution of Ohanaeze.

“I have decided to disassociate myself from what was reoccurring, I will not contest in the firmament, the election process is flooded with non-compliance with the tenet of the constitution of Ohanaeze, I will not contest that election in the present circumstance,” he said.

Also, Osuagwu, said that he took the decision following the outcome of concerned Ime-Obi members’ virtual meeting on Thursday, which held that the election should be suspended for failure to adhere to constitutional procedures and import of politics into the election.

Osuagwu further claimed that the Ime-Obi in its submission requested the outgoing President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, to hand over to the Southeast Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to run the affairs of the association for two months before conducting the election.

The ADF’s Working Committee after its emergency meeting, yesterday, urged Igbo patriots to boycott the proposed election today.

A statement by its President, Prof Uzodinma Nwala; Chairman, BOT, Bishop Obi Onubogu; and Chairman, Media and Publicly Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, among others, said that the process was manipulative.

They urged the Nwodo leadership and the Electoral Committee to respect the views of the Global Igbo Leaders and some concerned Ime-Obi members.

“There is yet no reaction to the several objections to the modalities being put in place for the election, as well as the obvious omissions in organizing a credible Ohanaeze election.

“Failure to respect these popular views of Igbo leaders, ADF Working Committee enjoins all Igbo patriots to reject the outcome of any election that does not represent and respect the popular views of the leadership and people of Alaigbo,” ADF stated.

Utomi said that the whole Ohanaeze fiasco spoke sadly to the values of Ndigbo.

He wished that the election was postponed in honour of Prof Ebere Onwudiwe, prominent Igbo patriot, who passed on in the early hours of yesterday.

Utomi said: “I am proud that Anioma people showed the Igbo nation an example in the way they allowed me manage the Anioma turn which produced Ambassador Ralph Uwechue as PG.

“I wish we could honour the memory of Prof. Onwudiwe who loved the Igbo nation dearly by postponing these elections and resolving these issues with the dignity of the Igbo nation foremost.”

Meanwhile, a group promoted by embattled Secretary General of Ohanaeze, Uche Okwukwu, yesterday, said it has formed a parallel leadership.

A former Commissioner in Imo State, Chief Chidi Ibeh has allegedly emerged factional President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Ibeh was reportedly elected at a parallel election organized by the Prince Richard Ozobu-led election committee.

Also, Okwukwu was elected Deputy President General. Okwukwu who hails from Rivers State was until his suspension by the Nwodo-led executives the Secretary-General of the Igbo apex organization.

Chief Okechukwu Isiguzoro from Abia State was also elected Secretary General.

Speaking on the outcome of the election yesterday, Chief Ozobu told journalists that it was held in Enugu under strict observance of COVID-19 protocol.

“We promised to give Ndigbo credible election and that is what we have done. A new leadership of Ohanaeze has emerged and it was in compliance with the constitution of Ohanaeze. We met all the requirements.

“We are still collating results for other seats, but the key leadership positions are ready. It started late last night and was concluded this morning. Many delegates participated through zoom because of ban on large gathering owing to COVID-19. “The rest of the National Ohanaeze Executive election results will be released after further verifications to ensure that the constitutional provisions were fully met.”

However, the approved Ohanaeze election is scheduled to hold today in Owerri, Imo State.