Up coming artiste, D Masel, is set to officially drop another single, Something Hooge.

D Masel who is born as Marcel Obute is a 300 Level Music student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) said he will be using the opportunity of his birthday on September 2 to release the single.

D Masel who hails from Udi Local Council of Enugu State is a talented songwriter, singer and instrumentalist with Afro tunes that stand him out at any show. He has similar sounds to Jaywillz, Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel.

He had his primary education at Holy Family School, Ijegun, Lagos, and secondary education at Sacred Heart Catholic Minor Seminary, Akure, Ondo State, before proceeding to the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) to pursue his childhood aspiration of being a musician. He took interest in music at a very young age and has been nurturing this talent to become one of the notable contemporary singers from East of the Niger.

But for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, he should have been rounding off his bachelor’s degree in the Department of Music, Faculty of Art, UNN.

This young talent started playing the recorder at the age of seven. Now in his 20s, D Masel can play any tune, even chords, with this simple but taxing musical instrument.

Though not currently signed to any record label, D Masel has been doing his thing. With Offense, a single, released and others, including Love and Temptation, on the way, he has been teaching music and performing in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and other schools around Lagos.

His mission in the entertainment industry, he told The Guardian when he visited Rutam House recently, is to build a mini university to train young music talents, who cannot afford higher education, “from secondary school to university.”

Always touting his mother, Josephine Obute, as his greatest supporter, D Masel adopted Davido and Kizz Daniel as role models.

He advised up-and-coming music talents to work on themselves, their sounds and style.

“They should also know people and build relationships in the industry, instead of working alone,” he said.

Offense is already making waves in the streets and the social media.