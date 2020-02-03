Joe Apu

Reigning AfroBasket Women Champions, D’Tigress of Nigeria on Sunday had two training sessions under, Coach Otis Hughley and the technical crew in Belgrade.

The training session according to the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida had a full compliment of invited players save for two, who are expected to arrive later today.

He told Daily Sunsports at the final of the Total National Division One held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos that he was confident the girls will grab one of the two tickets at stake in Group A, which comprises of World Champions, USA; host, Serbia; Mozambique and Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Basketball Federation is confident that the girls will do a good job of the qualifiers. We are aware of how prepared the other teams have prepared and are not taking anything for granted. Personally, I’m sure the girls will get the job done.”

On Nigeria’s first game against Mozambique on February 6, Kida noted that despite D’Tigress win at the Pre-Olympics qualifiers held in Maputo last year, Coach Otis and his girls were bent on getting a win without underrating their opponent.

Coach Otis and his crew have the task of getting the girls set for the qualifiers, which will see two teams join USA for the women’s basketball event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Mozambique had concluded her training camp in Turkey, with an eye on getting a ticket too.

