The National Female Basketball Team Captain, (D’Tigress), Adaora Elonu has opened up concerning plans of her foundation in respect to development and support for the girl-child in the society, adding that they are open and willing to work closely with all the agencies and relevant stakeholders in Enugu State.

She made this call at the end of the Adaora Elonu Basketball Camp tagged “All Dreams Achieved” inside the Indoors Sports Hall, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on 27/12/2021.

The CB Girona (Spain) forward, who was super excited with the massive turnout and participation at the clinic, hinted that she aimed to continue the progression of basketball in the state and southeast and also to encourage the girls that they can make a career out if the Slam dunk game.

The 2021Afrobasket Most Value Player thanked all those that supported the first edition of the camp and called on others to come on board as she intends to make it an annual event in the coal city.

The one-day camp which had over 30 young girls in attendance, had the presence of the Special Adviser to the governor of Enugu state, Bar Steve Oruruo who represented the governor, former Board member of the NBBf, and Southeast representative Mrs. Veronica Eze, Enugu state basketball coaches, and other volunteer coaches from Bayelsa state in attendance.

Adaora used the opportunity to present a branded AFA sports shoes and Jersey to the Special Adviser Bar Steve Oruruo do the part he played in making sure the Enugu state government was fully involved in the logistics of the camp.