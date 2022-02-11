By Joe Apu

African champions, D’Tigress of Nigeria on Thursday faltered in their first game of the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament holding in Belgrade falling 90-76 against China who is vice champions of Asia.

The Nigerian girls that arrived Serbia only a few days ago under the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports arrangement lost three quarters of the game 29-14, 25-22 and 25-16 but managed to win the last quarter of the game 11-24.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Forward Amy Okonkwo came from the bench to score the team’s high of 15 points and recording 4 rebounds while team captain Adaora Elonu and Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah recorded 12 points each and Promise Amukamara poured in 10 points.

China however, have shooting guard Meng Li and centre Yueru Li to thank for scoring 19 points apiece while 22-year old Xu Han scored 15 points to boost the Asian side’s chance of picking one of the three tickets at stake in Group B. Nigeria which has won the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket from 2017, 2019 and 2021 will face France today.