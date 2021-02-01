Nigeria Premier Basketball League side, Dodan Warriors in conjunction with D’Tigers star, Michael Eric will today honour late Super Eagles assistant coach, Joe Erico at the team’s home court situated in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

The programme of activities according to the committee working with D’ Warriors begins at 4:00pm with matches between Friends of Michael Eric and Warriors Academy, Team Eric junior against Warriors and a basketball exhibition game by the national Wheelchair Basketball team.

Erico, a former national team goalkeeper for Nigeria was said to have contributed immensely to the development of Wheelchair basketball through donations, encouragement and motivating to players, tasking them to remain steadfast while insisting during his lifetime that there is always the ability to succeed despite their situation.

The Jogobonito football exponent held close ties with the Warriors Basketball Programme from where his son, Michael Eric horned his basketball skills with the Warriors Basketball Academy before heading out of Nigeria to study and play professional.

Michael represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup held in China where Nigeria punched a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to be held in July.

The basketball star currently plying his trade in Europe is due in the country for the programme and will also give back to help younger players achieve their set goals in the game.

Expected at the event are friends and associates of the former coach in the Aspire Football Dreams Project where he worked with Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), Uthman Okunnu, Godwin Malu and Ajani Abogun, basketball players as well as sports administrators.

The late Joe Erico died on January 21 in his sleep.