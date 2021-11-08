Destiny Da-Silva clinched the Men’s Singles A title by beating Idemudia Ujiagbe 6-2, 4-1 ret as the 2021 Zenith Bank Lagos Country Club Tennis Championship ended on a colourful note at the weekend.

Da-Silva, a former high ranked player in Nigeria, had lost in the final of another Zenith Bank sponsored tournament at Ikoyi Club two months ago but there was no denying him success this time as he won the opening set in which he broke Ujiagbe in the third and fifth set before seeing out the set 6-2.

The second set of the final which had club president Arch. Funmi Bamkole and two other past presidents of the club were about to commence its sixth game but Ujiagbe, who was the defending champion, quit due to a wrist injury.

Tolu Mamora edged Ekene Kalu to rule the Men’s B class while Da-Silva paired Peter Arikhan to win the Men’s Doubles at the expense of Ujiagbe siblings Idemudia and Ehi, who is the tennis captain.

Nimota Omope saw off Ayo Odiah to bag the Women’s Singles crown just as Eniola Oshiha and Ify Essien outplayed Odiah and Juliana Da-Silva. for the women’s doubles title.

Joro Olateru-Olagbegi/ Charles Aghadiuno defeated Austin/Peter to win the Veterans doubles.

Arch. Bamkole described Zenith Bank as the best bank in Nigeria and he thanked the A-tier financial institution for bankrolling the fortnight-long tournament.

Tennis section chairman, Aare Hope Gbagi, was equally thankful to the sponsors for keeping faith with the tournament.

Zenith Bank Deputy General Manager/Group Head Retail Banking Lanre Oladimeji expressed the bank’s gratitude stating its a privilege to sponsor a major event at a reputable club like the Lagos Country Club.

