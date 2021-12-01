Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has earned yet another recognition with his choice by the management of DAAR Communications as Nigeria’s most Outstanding Leader in Governance.

DAAR Communications PLC, owners of African Independent Television (AIT), Ray Power 100.5FM and Faaji FM, formally presented the letter of award to the governor in his office on Monday.

Governor Oyetola’s nomination was revealed in a letter signed by the Group Managing Director, Tony Akiotu, which was presented by the Managing Director, Raypower/Faaji FM, Ambrose Somide.

According to DAAR Communications, Oyetola’s emergence was due to his tireless efforts at multi-level developments in the state.

Somide, while congratulating the governor on the award, said DAAR Communications’ choice of him as the nation’s Outstanding Leader in Governance came from painstaking nomination and selection processes by the organisation.

He added that the governor’s people-friendly policies, his amiable personality, good governance, especially in running the affairs of the state with financial integrity, stand him out among his peers.

The DAAR Communication managing director, who urged the governor to keep up the tempo of his leadership style, informed the gathering that the official decoration of the award will take place formally during the fourth edition of the DAAR Awards in Abuja slated for December 6, 2021.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Oyetola said said the award will further challenge him to do more for the people of Osun.

