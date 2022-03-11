The Nigeria Football Federation has announced Daar Communications Plc as exclusive ticketing partner for the Super Eagles March 29th showcase World Cup qualifier play-off, return leg at MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Commenting on the development, the General Secretary of Nigeria Foot- ball Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said “since inception of the operations of Daar Communications Plc, the company has consistently shown remarkable love and support for the growth and development of Nigerian football.

“The ticketing rights awarded to Daar Communications Plc today is a re- flection of our confidence in the organization to raise the profile of the game and fill the stadium with passionate fans giving the Super Eagles push towards qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.”

Reacting to the Secretary General, Group Managing Director Tony Akiotu said; “the Super Eagles need all the support they can get. Getting fans to the stadium early, building up their excitement and anticipation and finally unleashing all their energy in support of the Super is our overiding primary objective.

