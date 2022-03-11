The Nigeria Football Federation has announced Daar Communications Plc as exclusive ticketing partner for the Super Eagles March 29th showcase World Cup qualifier play-off, return leg at MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.
Commenting on the development, the General Secretary of Nigeria Foot- ball Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said “since inception of the operations of Daar Communications Plc, the company has consistently shown remarkable love and support for the growth and development of Nigerian football.
“The ticketing rights awarded to Daar Communications Plc today is a re- flection of our confidence in the organization to raise the profile of the game and fill the stadium with passionate fans giving the Super Eagles push towards qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.”
Reacting to the Secretary General, Group Managing Director Tony Akiotu said; “the Super Eagles need all the support they can get. Getting fans to the stadium early, building up their excitement and anticipation and finally unleashing all their energy in support of the Super is our overiding primary objective.
“This is the first time the Super Eagles will play in Abuja in nearly a decade and there is an entire generation of Super Eagles fans in the FCT whom have only had access to watch their heroes on television as they ply their trade abroad. We think with the renovation of the pitch and scoreboard at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja is finally ready to welcome the Super Eagles and international football back home.
“We look forward to drumming up support for the Super Eagles as we play final World Cup qualification match in Abuja.”
