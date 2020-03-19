Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Management of Daar Communications Plc has sent a letter of protest to President Muhammadu Buhari over the barring of African Independent Television (AIT) crew from the coverage of the Federal Government’s launching and the unveiling of the 2020-2025 broadband plan.

The event which took place at the Digital Economy Complex, Abuja, and was attended by President Buhari, was organised by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The letter which was signed by Mr Tony Akiotu, Daar Communications Plc Group Managing Director, had a copy sent to the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Information, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS), the Minister of Information and Culture, among others.

The Management of Daar Communications said that its crew was ordered out of the venue of the event was to the medium, a most embarrassing and worrisome development.

Daar Communications also said the situation was indeed a contradiction to the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) and the sustenance of democratic values.

“This letter submits a protest to Your Excellency on the rather embarrassing treatment that was meted out to our crew that was on ground for the coverage of the Federal Government’s unveiling of the 2020-2025 Broadband Plan by Your Excellency today, March 19, 2020, at Digital Economy Complex, Abuja in which AIT crew were ordered out unceremoniously by the officials of Nigerian Communications Commission.

“For your kind attention Sir, our organization as part of our constitutional responsibility as enshrined in Sections 22, 36(1) and 39(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), took it upon itself to cover the event in spite of not being paid. Patriotically and motivated by our pact with the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we have always discharged our duties and responsibilities through the instrumentality of the media: professionally, resourcefully and diligently since the deregulation of the broadcast sector in 1992.

“Surprisingly, and unexpectedly, one of the officials of the organizers ordered our crew to vacate the venue immediately claiming that it was an “Order From Above.” On further investigation from the Presidency, we were informed that such an order did not come from the Villa.

“We wish to state that in the past years, apart from the 2015 incident wherein we were equally directed to stop covering the then elected president before his assumption of office in May 2015 and in one other instance, we have been covering similar presidential events and other equally important national events all at our own expense, as service to our dear fatherland.

“That we were ordered out the venue of today’s event is to us a most embarrassing and worrisome development and it is indeed a contradiction to the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) and the sustenance of democratic values,” Daar Communications said.

While calling for the president’s intervention on the reasons and circumstances that led to such an embarrassing action against its station, Daar Communications added that in retrospect, it felt so unfairly treated as it has contributed so greatly, remarkably, significantly and outstandingly to the present democratic dispensation in the country.

“We recall with nostalgic pains, our role during the heydays of militarism and the role that our organization played in enthroning democracy in the country and through the years, how we have deployed our resources – financial, technical and moral, to the sustenance of democratic values and ethos, including the support that we have extended to President Muhammadu Buhari personally since 2003 and most specifically, upon his assumption of office since 2015 till date.

“In conclusion, we most respectfully appeal to Mr President to use his constitutional powers to protect the media, most especially DAAR Communications PLC, owners and operators of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM as we continue to add value to the sustenance of democracy from undue harassment and intimidation as we are taken aback from this so-called “Order From Above” from the Nigerian Communications Commission,” Daar Communications also said.