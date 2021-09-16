Last Saturday in Lagos, former President of United Rivers Bayelsa Indigenes Association of Lagos (URBSIAL ), Mrs Daba Obioha celebrated her 70th birthday with members with pomp and fanfare after the general monthly meeting.

Executive Patron URBSIAL, Chief George Olungwe in his welcome address said we are marking the 70th birthday of our former president who has held the association in high esteem.

The celebrant is a wonderful woman who has special love for the association.

Though she retired from one of the oil companies at the management level, she used her position to touch the lives of members positively. She is a woman of substance and we don’t have many of her kind. He prayed for her to continue to be in good health and many more years to celebrate in good health.

Current president of the association, Bob Ogoli read birthday wishes from the card that was presented to the celebrant. “ This is a wish for happiness and may your dreams come true not only on your special day (birthday) but always. Your birthday says a lot about young for people to know you.

In her vote of thanks, Mrs Obioha said “ This is our association, if we are not proud of what we are then we have lost ourselves. I want to see this venue filled with members. We should be our brothers keeper. I cannot celebrate a notable year without our members. Rivers is my number one family in Lagos State followed by my church and where i had worked before I retired comes third.

