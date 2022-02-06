The newly premiered movie, Head Over Bills, has hit the cinemas nationwide.

According to the director/producer of the movie, Dabby Chimere, viewers should expect love, romance and many more in the flick especially in this month of love.

“Movie buffs should expect to be entertained because it’s a lovely film with a beautiful storyline. So, Head Over Bills will keep everyone at the edge of their seat, and they will love every bit of it,” she gushed.

The movie parades top acts like Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, Racheal Okonkwo, Uzor Arukwe, Mofe Duncan, Anita Joseph, Big Brother Naija’s Prince Nelson Enwerem, Ego Nwosu, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, DJ Barbie, and Alex Cross among others.