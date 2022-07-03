From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has applauded a Nigerian Diaspora, Israel Adesanya for retaining his Unified Fighting Championship (UFC) title, beating an American Jared Cannonier at the T-mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA.

In a statement Gabriel Odu of of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the Commission, Dabiri-Erewa, congratulated Adesanya for the giant strides by beating his opponent 12-0.

The NIDCOM Boss hailed Adesanya’s performance and applauded him for showing the true Nigerian Spirit of “Not Giving Up” of Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.

She urged him to sustain the momentum and win more laurels for Nigeria in Kickboxing.