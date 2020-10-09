Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned the setting ablaze of a Nigerian allegedly by three Libyan, who stormed a factory.

According to a statement by Gabriel Odu of NIDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Dabiri-Erewa, described the act as dastardly, beastial and unacceptable.

She called on the Libyan Authorities to apply the full weight of the law on the suspected killers.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Libyan Interior Ministry has condemned the act insisting that it was a new wave of violence on migrants in North Africa.

The United Nations has also described the Killing of the Nigerian man as another senseless crime against migrants in the Country.

In the meantime, the full identity of the Nigerian man is not yet known as investigations and interrogations of the suspected attackers who are in custody are on going.

In a related development, NIDCOM has called on INTERPOL scrutinise and thoroughly investigate a viral video depicting Nigerians living in Ghana as criminals by an unknown Ghanaian officer who was seen displaying bundles of fake US dollars allegedly, in his words, found on some Nigerians while moving from one area to another in a vehicle.

In a separate statement by Head, Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, she said the one minute four seconds video raised more questions than answers.

The commission also said the video was an attempt to blackmail Nigerians resident in Ghana.