Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has condemned in strong terms setting ablaze of a Nigerian allegedly by three Libyan Nationals, who stormed a factory.

According to a statement by Gabriel Odu of NIDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Dabiri-Erewa, described the act as dastardly, beastial and unacceptable.

She called on the Libyan Authorities to apply the full weight of the law on the suspected Killers.

Meanwhile a statement by the Libyan Interiror Ministry has condemned the act insisting that it is a new wave of violence on migrants in North Africa.

The United Nations has also described the Killing of the Nigerian man “another senseless crime against migrants in the Country.”

In the meantime, the full identity of the Nigerian man set ablaze is not yet known as investigations and interrogations of the suspected attackers who are in custody are on going.

In a related development, NIDCOM has called on INTERPOL scrutinise and thoroughly investigate a viral video depicting Nigerians living in Ghana as criminals by an unknown Ghanaian officer who was seen displaying bundles of fake US Dollars allegedly, in his words, found on some Nigerians in Ghana while moving from one area to another in a vehicle.

In a separate statement by Head, Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the one minute four seconds video raises more questions than answers.

The commission also said the video wan an attempt to blackmail Nigerians resident in Ghana.

The statement read in parts: “The unknown officer, who shielded his identity in the said video, claimed that the fake USD currency was allegedly found in the Toyota Jeep under the seat in which some run away Nigerians were driving and warning Ghanaians to be wary of Nigerians living in Ghana.

“But the one minute four seconds video raises more questions than answers.

“If the so called seized vehicle has a Nigeria plate number, (and the vehicle was not displayed) does that mean the occupants are Nigerians?

“Why would a supposedly law enforcement officer present such a video with grievous allegations and not show his face ?

“The follow-up comments on the video by the anonymous Ghanaian security officer denigrating a sovereign state like Nigeria and her people, Nigerians, without any concrete evidence linking any Nigerian to the said event, is questionable and most unfortunate and smirks of an attempt to blackmail Nigerians resident in Ghana.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has forwarded the video to INTERPOL for further scrutiny and thorough investigation.

“While insisting that any Nigerian who commits a crime would pay for it, we emphasize again that information such as in the video attempting to denigrate Nigeria and Nigerians is despicable and condemnable in its entirety.”