From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned in strong terms the unfortunate death of Mr. Dennis Abuda who was killed on Saturday by his abductors.

She has therefore, called on the security operatives in Edo state to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and made them face the music so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit (NIDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in a statement said, Abuda, a Nigerian diasporan based in Atlanta- Georgia was abducted along Benin bypass by unknown gunmen alongside other family members while traveling to Lagos to catch a flight back to US.

He quoted the NIDCOM boss described the incident as very unfortunate, sad and callous.

She condoled with the family of the deceased by praying unto God to rest the soul of the departed and expose the killers of Abuda as soon as possible.

Abuda reportedly alongside his family members left Fugar in Etsako Central Local Government Area at the early hours on Saturday when they were ambushed by the gunmen.

Abuda whose corpse was discovered during a search operation led by the Commissioner of Police Philip Ogbadu on Wednesday was allegedly shot by his abductors after he slumped while being forced into the forest.

Abuda was abducted alongside his relatives who were lucky and were released on Tuesday by their abductors.