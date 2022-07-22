From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Asisat Oshoala, the Super Falcons striker for wining the CAF Women “PLAYER OF THE YEAR” 2022.

In a statement by Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NIDCOM boss in a congratulatory message said that her resilience, strength, doggedness and the passion displayed in the field of play contributed to this great success.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that Oshoala has brought not only fame to herself but has used her God-given talent to shore up the image of the country in the field of sports and humanity.

The NIDCOM boss encouraged her to continue to be resilient as the whole world is watching, while wishing her greater success in her future endeavours.

She equally urged other youths to emulate the impactful life of Oshoala on humanity as well as on the continent.

“A hearty congratulations to you Asisat and keep bringing more glory to the Nation and the continent.”

Oshoala’s victory as the CAF WOMEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR was announced in a gala held at Rabat, Morocco.

This is the fifth time Asisat is winning the award.

—