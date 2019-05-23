Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has distanced herself from reports indicting Egypt, Ethiopian Airlines for running drug cartels in Nigeria.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, by her Media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa said reports were not true reflection of what she said during the Senate committee public hearing chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya, on Wednesday.

Dabiri-Erewa had, during the hearing, stressed the need for those two airlines to ensure compulsory baggage identification, as all cases recorded on issue of drugs had been from both airlines.

“Luckily enough, the representative of Ethiopian Air, who was at the public hearing, promised that baggage identification would be strengthened.

“The senate public hearing was geared towards probing the circumstances surrounding the framing up and eventual arrest of Zainab Aliyu, in Saudi Arabia, over allegation of carrying Tramadol in her baggage,” Dabiri-Erewa said.