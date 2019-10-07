Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya for knocking out 185-pound challenger, Robert Whittaker to become UFC undisputed world middleweight champion.

Adesanya’s win which was witnessed by his parents, earned him the Performance of the Night which comes with a $50, 000 prize money.

In a statement by the NIDCOM Director of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa stated that by the feat, Adesanya has brought honour and glory not only to Nigeria but to all black Africans.

She said Adesanya’s feat was something to be proud of.

The NIDCOM boss said that Nigeria is proud of Adesanya’s performance as he had used his skills to bring honour and glory to the entire country.

Dabiri-Erewa urged the youths, especially those in the Diaspora, to emulate Adesanya and be good ambassadors of the country wherever they find themselves.

Adesanya is now the second African to win a UFC title after Kamaru Usman became welter weight champion.