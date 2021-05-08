From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has called on the Leadership of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ) to lead the awareness and sensitisation campaign to halt the menace of irregular and unnecessary journeys across the desert and the Mediterranean by women and young Ladies.

In a statement Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit,

NIDCOM, she made the call in Abuja when she received a 12-Member National Executive led by the National President Ladi Bala in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed excitement at NAWOJ visit and plans of collaboration but suggested a robust partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). She stressed that women who get lured with Greek Hopes, end up mistreated, exploited and traumatized hence need for awareness, Entrepreneurial skills and better environment for small business.

In her remarks Bala commended the NIDCOM boss for her accomplishments in fighting for justice and equity for Nigerians irrespective of gender, religion and ethnicity, at home and in the Diaspora.

Ladi stated that their mission is to collaborate with the Commission to help speak for women in journalism who are in troubled waters in the Diaspora especially the stranded and exploited who have lost hope and dignity as women.She stressed that a lot of women travel out of the country to seek greener pastures but end up as domestic slaves and prostitutes. This, NAWOJ Promises to change the narratives.

Formed on October 25, 2009, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, is the Umbrella Body for Women Journalists in Nigeria.