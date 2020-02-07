Henry Akubuiro

The stage is set for the 2020 edition of Dabota Book Club Spelling bee competition in Enugu State. The competition will hold in two phases, beginning with zonal preliminaries on the 8th, 15th and 22nd of February, 2020. The grand finale will take place at Sam Nwaneri Event Centre, Radio Nigeria, Enugu, on 28th of March 2020.

The winner of the competition will go home with a laptop, one hundred thousand naira cash and a trophy. The 1st and 2nd runners up will go home with fifty and thirty thousand naira respectively.

Dabota Book Club Enugu was founded by Dr. Adaobi Nwoye in March 2016 to promote reading culture among children and help to build their vocabulary. Since inception, the club has helped scores of children learn to read and develop a passion for leisure reading.

In 2019, informed the founder, the club sought and got collaboration with Federal Radio Cooperation of Nigeria, South East Zonal Station, to organise a spelling bee competition for public primary schools in Enugu metropolis. This collaboration was approved by the Hon Commissioner for Education, Prof Uche Eze.

Adaobi Nwoye has been at the fore front of literary activism in Enugu State. She is the founder and current president of Coal City Literary Forum which promotes reading culture among young people and sharpen the writing skills of aspiring writers. She is a writer and publisher of the Dabota series of children’s books enjoyed by children across the country.