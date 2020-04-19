Damilola Fatunmise

Abiola Faloyo is a bundle of talents. She is a singer, dancer and model. But above all, she chose to be an actor. Here, the fast rising thespian opens up on how her father detested her career path and almost disowned her.

How did acting start for you?

I have been acting from my childhood… right from my primary school to higher institution. I later joined some drama groups because acting was naturally part of me. I’m a sort of drama queen.

Like how many movies have you featured in?

I have featured in several movies including Mission Impossible, Iwalewa, Atinuke, Kofoworola, The Head Girl, Ruthless, Omo Osan and many more

You are a bundle of talents, you can sing, dance and even model. Why did you choose to stick with acting?

Yes, I’m a bundle of talents. I can sing, dance, play soccer, and model. I am also a video vixen. I have featured in lots of musical videos but I am fulfilled being an actor. Acting helps me to express my innermost feelings and attributes. I feel so happy when I am acting and I pray I become successful as an actor.

Can you tell us about your growing up?

My growing up was very sweet, memorable and full of activities. I was the… I wouldn’t say the black sheep of the family, but I was something similar. Being a tomboy, I was always causing troubles, attending parties I wasn’t invited. I literally danced to any Makossa song I heard along the streets. I grew up in a conservative family, my dad is a deacon, so you can imagine what I faced doing all these and bringing troubles to my dad. In fact, he almost disowned me. I was the whole vibe, dancing from one road show to another. Though, my father wasn’t pleased with all of these, I consoled myself with the prizes and gifts I won from participating in the dancing shows, and I wasn’t bothered because I was happy doing them.

Growing up, I attended Army Children School 1 in Abeokuta, Ogun State. I had my secondary education at African Church Grammar School also in Abeokuta. I had my first degree at Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo and my second degree at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Have you produced any movie of your own? Yes, I have produced three movies of my own. I produced Atinuke, The Head Girl, and Kofoworola.

Did you experience sexual harassment from any producer or senior colleague when you started?

I had plenty (sexual harassment) experiences. That one is a ‘sure banker’ in this industry. I faced a lot of sexual harassments from producers, directors, actors, and worst of all, marketers. It should be expected but ladies should know what they are doing and what they want. For me, no shaking, nothing can stop me from acting.

How best can you describe yourself?

I am unique, wonderfully and fearfully made. I am strong and unshakable.

You are a twin, is your twin sister also into acting?

Yes, I’m a twin. My twin sister is into something else, not acting.

How happy are your parents with your acting career?

My mom believed in me before she died. She always told me to follow my heart and do whatever makes me happy. But as for my dad, he’s more of a different person; he wants me to be a lawyer or probably a banker. He always tells me he doesn’t want a situation where I will go into acting and never get married or begin to have marital issues, or go through what some of our celebrities are going through in their marriages. But now, he has no choice because I made him realise this is what I want.

What is your best moment as an actor?

My best moment as an actor was the first time my movie was uploaded on YouTube. That day, I danced Shoki and shouted till I lost my voice, saying ‘mama I made it’. I remembered my late mom immediately.

What was your first experience in front of the cameras?

My first experience in front of the cameras was a bit mind shaking, especially when I saw big actors. But I said to myself, ‘hey! Abiola, no be today, calm down you can do it’, and the fear went away forever.

What inspires your acting most times?

Most times, inspiration comes from my daily activities, like what I’m going through at that particular point in time. Things around inspire me to write a story.

Who is your role model in the movie industry?

I will say Mercy Johnson but if I’m permitted to mention more, I’d say Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Aimakhu, and Funke Akindele.

Can you act nude for $10 million?

No, I won’t sell my body for anything. But 10 million dollars no be small money, chai, but no.

Aside acting, what else do you do for a living?

I am a part time teacher. I make and sell wigs. I do movie soundtracks. I’m a serial entrepreneur.

How do you keep fit?

I basically do my workouts at home. I eat right, and I watch my weight.

What do you think should be changed in the movie industry?

We the up and coming artistes should be more respected and encouraged. We should be given opportunities to show what we have and not be looked down upon.