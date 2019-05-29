(Mirror) A dad allegedly burned his five-year-old daughter in an oven to hide his crime after she passed out when he violently pushed her.

The child, named as Darina, hit her head and did not respond when given ‘artificial respiration,’ according to reports.

It is alleged the dad, Pavel Makarchuk, lit a fire in the stove and shoved her inside before dumping her charred remains in a river.

Police don’t yet know whether the girl was alive or dead when he put her in.

When police visited their home in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Makarchuk and his wife reportedly dressed their three-year-old son in girl’s clothes to try and fool officers their daughter was still alive.