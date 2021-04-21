Kelechi Iheanacho’s father, James Iheanacho, is urging the red-hot Leicester City striker to stay put at the King Power Stadium amid unconfirmed reports emanating from the Spanish press linking him with possible moves to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The Foxes and manager Brendan Rodgers have faith in the Nigeria international and the fact that he recently signed a fresh three-year contract is a testament to that.

It is claimed that United, Arsenal and Chelsea have targeted Iheanacho with the futures of Edinson Cavani, Alexandre Lacazette and Tammy Abraham respectively up in the air.

Having previously played second fiddle to Jamie Vardy, the former Manchester City wonderkid has emerged as a key player for Leicester City since the start of March, scoring 10 goals in seven outings across all competitions.

Reacting to the ‘transfer rumours’ and his son’s form in recent weeks. James Iheanacho told allnigeriasoccer.com: “I know he has signed a new contract with Leicester City. If he’s doing well at Leicester, what is the need of looking for another club?