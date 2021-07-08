From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Sunday, June 27, 2021, will remain evergreen in the annals of the Living Christ Mission Worldwide, as the fathers’ wing of the church, known as Temple Fathers, marked its 25th anniversary.

The event, which held at the administrative headquarters of the church in Onitsha, Anambra State, was graced by the who is who in the church, friends and well-wishers as well as politicians and traders, among others.

In his sermon during the service, founder and leader of the church, Most Rev. (Prof.) Daddy Hezekiah, recalled how the church started and how the Temple Fathers was later formed to assist in running the affairs of the church. He said the church started in 1983 at the Inland Girls’ Secondary School, Onitsha, before its incorporation two years later.

According to him, the church has, like the mustard seed, blossomed into branches and fellowship centres across the globe, with various departments, units and wings, one of which is Temple Fathers.

Daddy Hezekiah said: “I humbly implore you to cast back your minds on how you started this journey. Some of you joined the church as youths, some were dedicated by me, some had negative medical reports, some were unmarried, some were poor and wretched, some had unclean covenants, while others had nothing to their names. But, today, you are alive. Many of you are healthy, married, with children, richly blessed and still in faith. Therefore, this is the best time to count your blessings, return all the praise to the living God, and strive to be on good terms always with the Almighty God.

“Without doubt, there are bound to be challenges, but I urge you to be like King David, who, despite the overwhelming unfavorable circumstances that befell him, attacks and trials from those he thought were his family and friends, kept his faith.

“At 25, certain levels of responsibilities are expected of fathers. Sadly, some fathers are still found wanting in various aspects of human endeavour. Some still go to native doctors, deities, shrines, and some believe in idol worshiping and immoral practices. It is not enough to be present every Sunday in the church, attend all meetings, give offerings, dance wholeheartedly while choruses are rendered. What matters is your relationship with the Most High God. If you’re not born again, you are merely wasting your time. No one knows what will happen on the Last Day, hence, the need to reconcile with God immediately to avoid eternal condemnation.”

He further advised that, as heads of families, fathers should put on the armour of God and lead by example, to draw their families close to God so that no father in Living Christ Mission would have regrets before the judgment throne of God or miss heaven.

Also, head of service and shepherd mother-general of the church, Princess Chukwunazaekpere, in her goodwill message, appealed to the fathers to live exemplary lives.

She said: “In the secular world, most fathers are given to idolatry, drunkenness, land snatching, occultism and other abominable acts that attract God’s wrath. Fathers of the Living Christ Mission are not expected to indulge in these evils; hence, they should adhere strictly to the teachings and instructions of our unique father, Daddy Hezekiah.”

She urged them to always support the ambitions of their children who have the zeal to work for God, adding that, by so doing, they will attract the blessings of God upon their families.

In addition, a youth leader, Princess Samuel Onyinyeomachukwu, said: “The position of fathers is a noble one, and every father should aspire to live up to expectations. I will advise fathers to show commitment in the affairs of the church, be pacesetters in good works, as well as be role models and symbols of peace and unity.”

Also at the event, president of the group, Ifeanyichukwu Onuonicha, went memory lane on how the organisation started.

He stated that the Temple Fathers’ wing of the church was founded on June 25, 1995, adding that “as the church was advancing, there was the need to have such body that would assist in God’s vineyard. The foundation persons who took the initiative included Elders Chief E.A. Onyia, N.C. Ifediora, L.O. Dike, D.O. Nwosu, Fred Uwaezuoke and others. Since then, the wing has had many leaders up to its present leadership.”

Onuonicha listed roles of Christian fathers to include supporting the work of God, building God-fearing families and striving to bring up their children in the fear of God, among other responsibilities.

Describing Daddy Hezekiah as an excellent example of a man that walks in integrity, the president also urged members to emulate Bible-time fathers like Moses, David, Joshua, Caleb, Aaron and others who, according to him, trusted in God and excelled in all their important spiritual and social responsibilities.

