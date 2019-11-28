Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The governor of Gombe state Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has disclosed that the Dadin Kowa power plant in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area (LGA) is set for commissioning.

According to the governor who stated this during a courtesy visit paid on him by the management of the Federal College of Horticulture (FCH) Dadin Kowa, the contractor as well as the state government are waiting for the Federal Government to fix a date for the commissioning of the plant which is expected to generate not fewer than 40 megawatts (MW) for the state.

He disclosed that given the significant change that is coming to the power sector in the state the state government has embarked on the search for investors that would support the industrialization plan of the government.

The governor explained that he had charge contractor handling the project to look at ways of establishing an industrial park in Dadin Kowa or any other part of the state. “Because there would be enough power to provide electricity for small and medium enterprises or even bigger ones, because Gombe might not need more than 20 megawatts for domestic consumption and that would give a surplus of about 20 megawatts,” governor Yahaya added.

He further disclosed that with the plant, in place, not just industrialization even the agricultural production of the state would increase and take youths roaming the street into thinking outside the box. He expressed the readiness of his administration to assist FCH in what way it in other to take advantage of the achievable activities of the college.

The governor lamented that: “Gombe state at this moment is facing the greatest challenges of its life, because the resource has dwindled to the level that if we don’t take care, eventually, we may have to park up. There is no way can sustain this number with the little resources, we are having and expect that it will continue to be good for us”.

Speaking earlier the Provost of the college, Professor Fatima Sawa, explained that the visit was to brief the governor on the activities of the school and to key into the state government’s Gombe Goes Green (3G) project which aims to reclaim land lost to erosion.

She also disclosed that the visit was to seek the assistance of the state government in areas where the school is lacking and to invite the governor and members of his cabinet to the first convocation in the school which was established in 2005.