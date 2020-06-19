Moshood Adebayo

Son of the late lawmaker, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Adebayo Sikiru Oshinowo, fondly called Pepperito by his admirers, has described the death of his father as a pain that the family will carry forever.

Young Osinowo, spoke today, while receiving Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who led members of the state’s Executive Council to commiserate with the widow and family of the late lawmaker, who died on Monday at the age of 64.

He appreciated the governor and members of the State’s cabinet for visit, saying the death left the family in shock.

The delegation was received by members of the House of Assembly and their colleagues representing Kosofe constituencies in the House of Representatives.

“Spiritually, my dad had prepared us for this moment but we never prepared physically. This is a pain and burden the family would carry on for the rest of our lives. We have accepted Allah’s wish over the death of our father.”Osinowo jnr said.

He added: “On behalf of my mother and the rest of the family members, I express our gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and all members of his entourage for this visit to share in our grief.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu described the late senator as “a patriotic and passionate nation builder”, noting that the deceased dedicated his adult life and energy to the service of Lagos and the nation.

While condoling his widow, Alhaja Mariam Oshinowo, the governor painted a glowing memory of his personal meetings with Sen. Oshinowo, recalling that the deceased usually had abundance of advice to offer on good governance and how party unity could be entrenched.

“I am personally at a loss over the death of Senator Adebayo Oshinowo. I am yet to recover from the shock because of the good relationship I had with him, even before I became the Governor. His passing is also a huge loss to our nation and Lagos State in particular, because of his years of service.

“I pray God comforts the widow and his family members who have personally been facing a painful reality of his absence. In this period of mourning, my thoughts and prayers are with Alhaja, children and members of his extended family. I urge them to take his death as the will of Almighty Allah.

“No doubt that Senator Oshinowo’s personality was larger than life. His death has left a void, not only in leadership, but also in the hearts of all of us, who are his associates. He was a detribalised Nigerian and a true Lagosian”

Sanwo-Olu, who urged the deceased family members to take solace in the fact that the late lawmaker gave his all in the service of God and humanity.

