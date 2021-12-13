A recent poll among the leading digital banks in Africa has revealed that DafriBank Digital Ltd is ranked high in the Top 10 list of technology-based financial houses on the continent.

DafriBank Digital, a bank duly licensed by the Central Bank of Comoros, is part of DafriGroup PLC family, a public company duly registered in South Africa, Nigeria and Botswana. With clients in 180+ countries including 50 African countries, DafriBank Digital is a branchless financial technology company founded by Ziggy Xolane

Ndhlovu, simply known as Xolane Ndhlovu and one of the most recognised offshore banks with web and mobile payment solutions for merchants and digital entrepreneurs.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

DafriBank digital is appreciated for its exceptional digital banking services that are fast, secure, and cost-effective, simplify payment services through cutting-edge technological innovations and forward thinking team members.

Established by Xolane Ndhlovu to offer seamless banking to its numerous customers, DafriBank digital t offers zero account opening balance, zero daily minimum operating balance, no monthly maintenance fee and easy movement of funds for traders through its ePay merchant API.

Within a year of its operation, DafriBank Digital, a multipurpose African bank set up by Xolane Ndhlovu, issued its market share through oversubscribed DBA digital currency which clocked $2.8 Billion in market capitalization within its first week of trading on major exchanges.

DafriBank, the smart, digital and borderless bank, has been solving the biggest problem of digital entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises which is: providing a simplified and effective payment solution that helps businesses scale with a strong belief and commitment to providing an empowering, enabling and accessible digital society, which leaves no one behind.

With a dedicated and committed workforce, DafriBank is poised to take digital banking in Africa to the next level.

Xolane Ndhlovu said: “We feel obligated to commit a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects our ideals, the customers and societies we serve. Also, we have a fundamental belief that there is power in the connectivity and digital services to strengthen the capacity of economies.

“We also believe in responsible growth, helping create jobs, develop communities, foster economic mobility and address society’s biggest challenges around the world. We know our clients expect exceptional experiences however they choose to interact with us, and we invest in our people to help us best deliver for those we serve”,added Xolane Ndhlovu.

Meanwhile, three other banks are also doing well on the ranking of the Top 10 digital banks on the continent. The TymeBank, Kuda and FairMoney are also forced to reckon with Africa’s digital banking space.

Based in South Africa, TymeBank is a new kind of bank that’s digitally smart. Kuda Bank, the Nigerian fintech company, is valued at US$500 million, has about 1.4 million registered users as of its most recent fundraise in August, its capital pool is nearing the US$100 million mark (Crunchbase), with US$80 million of this raised just this year. The bank holds its own banking license from the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN).

With the ultimate goal to use technology to bank the 60 million Nigerians currently excluded from the financial ecosystem, FairMoney is a digital bank in Nigeria with a credit-based model.

While building the leading mobile bank for emerging markets, FairMoney recently raised US$42 million in a Series B round “to become the financial hub for itsGB users.” It offers a wide range of loan products that will satisfy the needs of most customers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .