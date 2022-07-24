From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) have approved the appointment of Ahmed Dangana as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company plc (KEDCO).

The regulators, similarly, approved Ambassador Hassan Tukur as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. Other members of the Board in the light of the changes that had occurred at the company, included Nelson Ahaneku, Engr Rabiu Suleiman, Amaechi C Aloke and Dr Bashir Gwandu.

It was gathered that Dangana, a seasoned management consultant and a business turnaround specialist took over from Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, the former Managing Director, following the Federal Government’s restructuring of five DisCos as a result of the takeover of the three DisCos by Fidelity Bank Plc.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, KEDCO assured that the new Managing Director would improve operational efficiency and deliver long-term value to the company by reducing Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses and improving the company’s revenue base.

In his first official statement in his new capacity, the Dagana assured the company’s customers and stakeholders of improved service delivery and electricity supply in their area of franchise.