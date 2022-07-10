Just before the JHERI HAVI Benefit Concert, Bola dropped a bomb, when we met for drinks before the show. “I have gist for you guys,” Bola said out of the blues. All 4 pair of eyes turned to look at her. “I think I am pregnant!” She said quietly. You could have heard a pin drop. “Pregnant?” I asked incredulously. “Who is the father?” I blurted out before I could stop myself. “Is that a question, who else will be?” Zara spat out in irritation. “Actually the question is in order, it is for Lanre. Although I am still not sure I am pregnant,” Bola said having the decency to look somewhat embarrassed. “Lanre?” We all chorused with varying expressions of shock and disbelieve.

Lanre is Bola’s good friend and business Partner of over 10 years. “So you were shagging him too,” Zara asked laughing. It was not funny, Lanre had a long-time girlfriend and she was our friend, not in our circle but we had a good rapport with her. Oh my goodness, this is not good. “How did it happen? I thought you didn’t ‘play’ where you worked?” Jasmine asked curiously with a sly smile hovering around her lips. “Remember my last trip to Zurich? I went with Lanre.

We had just closed a fantastic business deal and we decided to celebrate before going back to our Hotel. We had some wine and one thing led to another. We both agreed that what happens in Zurich stays in Zurich. I never knew any complications will come out of it,” Bola said with a forlorn expression. “That was very irresponsible of you Bola,” Kaycee said quietly. “But having said that, I hope you intend keeping the Baby?” Kaycee asked, looking at Bola intently. “Pastor! Why should she if she doesn’t want to?” Zara asked belligerently. “Hold on girls before we get to that bridge, I think its best Bola goes for a pregnancy test!” I said still in disbelieve. As usual JHAVI (JHERI Help Accident Victims Initiative) was exciting; there can never be a dull moment with Jheri Blake.

As we drove home that night, we didn’t speak much. Each of us preoccupied with our thoughts. Bola, pregnant? Ok we are not sure but just admitting she had sex with Lanre was bad enough. She is dating a married man and now has slept with another that is one leg already in matrimony. Dah hoe! How slutty can one get? Oh sharrrap, I told my over tired and over processed thoughts as one tiny little voice asked; are you any better? Joggling two men, choose one and put them out of their misery, the judgy little voice mocked.

Yeah, it’s true, I am a fine one to talk, I haven’t even sorted out my problem, yet I am having opinions about other people’s affairs. Bola was definitely in a fix, I hope for her sake she isn’t pregnant. By the next morning I was still feeling restless and couldn’t settle to do anything meaningful. I had a zillion and one things to do but all I could think of was the hot mess Bola had gotten herself into.

I knew she wasn’t in love with Lanre and more over Lanre’s fiancée and her are good friends. Bola is not the type to betray friendship, yet voila, this happens! I called Bola to find out how her day was going since I could not stop thinking about her. “Hey girl, what’s up?” I asked cautiously not sure how I should broach the issue. “I am good and you?” She asked sounding distracted. “Working on something?” I asked loath to raise the subject. “Yeah I have a deadline to meet, is there a particular reason you’re calling Tobs? I could call you back later,” She said.

I quickly said no, because I didn’t know how to raise the matter and so I hung up. Later that evening Jasmine came over and we talked about it. “So what do you think of what is happening with Bola?” Jasmine asked looking at me pointedly. “I feel sorry for her, it’s kind of difficult to explain to anyone what and how it happened,” I said worriedly. “Why should she explain to anyone? It is her life, her business,” Jasmine said serenely. “Jaz, Bola has a responsibility towards Lanre’s fiancée and her self-respect, moreover she doesn’t love him!” I exclaimed looking at Jasmine in exasperation.