As usual Street G was exciting; there can never be a dull moment with Jheri Blake. As we drove home that night, we didn’t speak much. Each of us preoccupied with our thoughts. Bola pregnant? Ok we are not sure but just admitting she had sex with Lanre was bad enough. She is dating a married man and now has slept with another that is one leg already in matrimony. Dah hoe! How slutty can one get? Oh sharrrap, I told my over tired and over processed thoughts as one tiny little voice asked; are you any better? Joggling two men, choose one and put them out of their misery, the judgy little voice mocked.

Yeah, it’s true, I am a fine one to talk, I haven’t even sorted out my problem, yet I am having opinions about other people’s affairs. Bola was definitely in a fix, I hope for her sake she isn’t pregnant. By the next morning I was still feeling restless and couldn’t settle to do anything meaningful. I had a zillion and one things to do but all I could think of was the hot mess Bola had gotten herself into. I knew she wasn’t in love with Lanre and more over Lanre’s fiancée and her are good friends.

Bola is not the type to betray friendship, yet voila, this happens! I called Bola to find out how her day was going since I could not stop thinking about her. “Hey girl, what’s up?” I asked cautiously not sure how I should approach the subject. “I am good and you?” She asked sounding distracted. “Working on something?” I asked loath to raise the subject. “Yeah I have a deadline to meet, is there a particular reason you’re calling Tobs? I could call you back later,” She said.

I quickly said no, because I didn’t know how to raise the subject and so I hung up. Later that evening Jasmine came over and we talked about it. “So what do you think of what is happening with Bola?” Jasmine asked looking at me pointedly. “I feel sorry for her, it’s kind of difficult to explain to anyone what and how it happened,” I said worriedly. “Why should she explain to anyone? It is her life, her business,” Jasmine said serenely. “Jaz, Bola has a responsibility towards Lanre’s fiancée and her self-respect, moreover she doesn’t love him!” I exclaimed looking at Jasmine in exasperation.

“What has love got to do with it? She and Lanre are having a Baby and haven’t you been on her case to leave her married lover?” Jasmine asked sarcastically. “Yes but snatching another that is almost married is not right either,” I said in frustration. Jasmine just doesn’t get it! “Why are we even making a fuss? Shebi she never do the test? Make she do am first na. I beg I no fit drink panadol for another person headache oh, what’s to eat? I am starving!” Jasmine said abruptly changing the subject in a true Jasmine style. I went along with it because I was also getting sick of the subject. Why stress over what we are yet to confirm.

Jasmine and I watched a movie and she slept over since Christopher is not in town. The next morning as early as 5.00am my phone started ringing incessantly, grumpily I picked and Bola just went into a flurry of words I couldn’t make sense of. When she was done I gathered she was outside and needed to see me urgently. I stepped out and saw her outside the gate; she didn’t look like she had slept at all. “You poor Baby, it looks like you didn’t sleep.

Is everything alright?” I asked wrapping my arms around her as she shuddered from the early morning breeze or may be something else. I took her inside and made her a cup of tea. “What is it dear?” I asked after she was done with the tea, I insisted she take it first to help her gather her thoughts. “Tobs will you go with me to see the Doctor?” Bola asked in a mousy voice. Oh so this is what this is about. “Of course dear,” I said without hesitation