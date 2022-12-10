Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE (“Daikin”), a leading manufacturer of air conditioning, heating, ventilation, & refrigeration solutions, and Panaserv, the authorized distributor in Nigeria, have announced a new partnership agreement with Arnergy, a renewable energy company to promote its environmentally sustainable HVAC solutions across Nigeria.

Speaking on the agreement Vineeth Vijayan, Country Manager – English West Africa at Daikin Middle East and Africa said: “This partnership empowers Nigerians through sustainable solar solutions. By providing state-of-the-art Daikin solutions to residential and commercial customers, Arnergy and Panaserv seek to deliver better air, reduce health hazards, and critically reduce pressures on the national grid across Nigeria.” Vineeth added that “Daikin has continued to invest in Nigeria and for the people of Nigeria. This partnership addresses the country’s energy needs by delivering reliable electricity to power various quality lifestyle appliances including air conditioning, and commercial equipment.”

Omobola Omofaiye, Chief Commercial Officer, Arnergy Solar Limited commented, “We are excited about the partnership with Panaserv & Diakin, and we are optimistic that it would see both our organizations making giant strides in leading innovative change in renewable energy and energy efficiency in Nigeria and other African markets.”

Suraj Rupani, Director at Panaserv Nigeria Limited, the authorized distributor of Daikin in Nigeria said: “The Nigerian consumer is highly sophisticated when it comes to new technology, and inverter technology combined with a more environmentally friendly refrigerant will bring more effective cooling and lower running costs.