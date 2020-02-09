Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the People’s Republic of China, has said daily cured cases of coronavirus infection has increased for a third consecutive day.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, in the ‘Newsletter on Fighting 2019-nCoV’ made available to our corrrespondent in Abuja, said 37,198 confirmed cases had been received and 811 deaths recorded so far.

The Chinese Government added that in all, 2,649 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital, even as the government said there still remained 28,942 suspected cases.

“As of 24:00 on Feb 8, the National Health Commission had received 37,198 reports of confirmed cases and 811 deaths on the Chinese mainland, and in all 2,649 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital. There still remains 28,942 suspected cases.

So far, 189,660 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.

“The number of confirmed infections in the China’s Hong Kong (26, incl. 1 death) and Macao (10, incl. 1 cured) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (17 incl. 1 cured) had risen to 53 in total, according to the commission,” the Chinese Government said.