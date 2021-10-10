Daily Sun Assistant News Editor who is attached to the State House, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, is among several iconic women that have been nominated for recognition by the Nigeria Outlook media group.

With a strong passion for development journalism, women and children’s rights and clean energy, Juliana has put 25 years into robust media practice, starting from a page planner and rising through the editorial ranks.

She has covered several beats including Education, Health, Labour, Sports, and has also been in charge of the State House for a long time.

Juliana who joined Sun Newspapers in 2010 is known for her fortrightness, integrity and excellence on the job; qualities that may have attracted the organizers of the Award to her.

Nigeria Outlook said in a press statement on Friday that they are organising the award to celebrate the African woman and to step up the advocacy for the female folk to be accorded their rightful place in the scheme of things on the continent.

In a series of events coming up by the end of November, the Publication said it also plans to host a women business summit, a carnival and other empowerment programmes to elevate the dignity of the African woman and advance a stronger case for women Affirmative Actions.

Among icons nominated for Excellence Awards are the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, her counterpart in the Ministry of FCT (State), Rahma Tijani Aliyu, the First Lady of Kebbi state, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, Kadaria Ahmed and Hon Nasiru Dano.

Other media personalities like Tundun Abiola (Arise News), Maupe Ogun-Yusuf (Channels) and Osasu Igbinedion (AIT) were listed among the 50, U-50 trailblazers.

Other U-50 trailblazers include Nwanneka Nkumah, Sarah Abdul, Mansura Isa, Maijidda Modibbo, Ummeeta Rabiu, Chibuba Bloom Osuala (Hollywood), Elizabeth Elohor, Chidinma Gift Nnamoko – Orairu, Uche Pedro, Becky Olubukola, Amina Musa, Ifeatu Eze Nnamoko, Ogugua Okonkwo, Ogenna Walter, Dilisu Anita, Sandra David, Sadiya Bello, Layla Ali Othman, Fatima Babakura, Dr. Ola Orekunrin, Nkemdilim Behgo, Angel Anthony, Hajiya Baratu Binani, Hajiya Amina Binani, Ibiso Sammy, Hon. Stella Okotete, Olaronke Thaddeus, Adaora Umeoji, Munira Suleiman Tanimu, Nwakamma Jane, Dr. Ifeyinwa Aniebo, Linda Wuyep, Boliuma Olusayero, Sadiya Bello Barade, Ada Akaeze, Honourable Aisha Aminu Malumfashi, Bar. Oluchi Ebere Iyiegwu, Eno Adetayo-Olugbemi, Halima Yusuf Rabiu, Rukkayah Mohammed, HRH. Dr. Erelu Olubukola Oke, Ogwa Iweze, Hon Zubaid Anyaro, Iheme Faith Uloma, Ogwa lweze, Ogenna Walter, Ifeatu Eze Nnamoko and Gift Chidima Orairu.

“As part of efforts to recognize, reward and encourage African women for the immeasurable roles they play in stabilizing the Nigerian society, we rolled out a number of events and initiatives meant to tell the the world about the vibrancy of the African woman.

“Among other objectives, the awards are meant to reward the recipients for their roles as home managers or mothers; for expanding the economy, as entrepreneurs and business leaders; solving problems and for making the world livable as professionals,” a statement signed on behalf of Nigeria Outlook by Joseph Ibeh, read in part.

“This shall be a landmark and Africa’s largest, most prestigious and dynamic women conference, designed to help women supercharge their careers in the business and professional world.

“This hybrid event will feature inspirational keynote speeches delivered by Africa’s most influential Women, unrivalled networking opportunities, launch of The Leading Women publication, exhibitions, awards, gala night and unparalleled access to leading content engineered to assist women in maximizing their career potential in business and other fields,” the statement added.

With the theme, “Financial Inclusion for Women; the African Economic Renaissance,” the African Women in Business Summit is endorsed by the African Union (E.C.O.S.O.C.C.) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs (Nigeria) as part of, “The New Decade: 2020-2030 African Women’s Financial and Economic Inclusion in Nigeria.”

