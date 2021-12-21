Daily Trust newspaper has announced that there is no winner of the 2021 Daily Trust African of the Year Award.

This decision was made following deliberations by the Selection Board of the Award chaired by Festus Mogae, former president of the Republic of Botswana.

Announcing the decision, yesterday, President Mogae said the Daily Trust African of the Year Award recognises ordinary Africans who have made extra-ordinary contributions to humanity in any field of endeavour, from any part of the continent.

“Based on the rigorous criteria for the selection of the award winner, the award committee could not grant the award in 2021,” said the statement signed by President Mogae.

The Selection Board held a virtual meeting on December 17, during which it reviewed the credentials of eight Africans who made it to the final round of the selection process, and concluded that there was “no winner of the award for this year.”.

The eight finalists were drawn from 211 African men and women who were nominated for the coveted Daily Trust African of the Year Award, at the close of submissions for the 2021 Award at midnight of October 22. The call for nominations for the award was opened on August 22.