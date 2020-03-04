Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director-General of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), Mr Osita Oboloma, says the Jos-based Integrated Dairy Company, makers of Farm Fresh milk and yoghurt products, have met the requirements of “the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS)”.

Mr Oboloma disclosed this yesterday in Jos while presenting the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme Certificate (MANCAP) to the dairy company held at the Integrated Dairies Limited Head Office in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Director-General, who was represented by the Plateau State Coordinator, Mr Musa George, said the MANCAP certificate and logo cover full cream milk and several flavours.

He said the company, which has been under observation over a period of time, has been found to have met the requirements of relevant standards.

“The Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme policy was introduced in 2006 aimed at ensuring that all locally manufactured products mandatorily conform to the requirements of the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) prior to presentation for sale both locally or for export,” Mr George said.

Oboloma noted that the certificate is aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Made in Nigerian products and to get rid of substandard products across the country, as he charged manufacturers to embrace the SON.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Integrated Dairies Limited, Ishaya Shekarri, said the issuance of the MANCAP certificate is a great feat for the organisation.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to consistency of standards and quality, adding that “it is a journey that has no end, we are committed to carrying quality and consistency all through.”

The Managing Director of Integrated Dairies Limited, Mr Sheyin Shekarri, said the company with facilities located at Vom, in Plateau State, is involved in all part of the dairy chain.

“We are involved in feed and forage production, animal husbandry, milk production and eventual processing of raw milk into high quality pasteurized milk, drinking and stirred yoghurts, and ice cream, with a capacity of producing cheese and butter,” he said.

He said the Integrated Dairies Limited formally Integrated Dairies Farm has over 70 per cent of its products distributed across the country in places like Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu, making it the foremost and leading indigenous fresh dairy processor in Nigeria.