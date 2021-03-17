From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly-appointed commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji, has assumed office.

Rear Admiral Daji, who until his appointment was Flag Officer Commanding(FOC), Western Naval Command, took over from Rear Admiral Makanju Mackson Kadiri, who has retired from service after the mandatory 35, years.

A statement by the NDC Public Relations Officer Commander, Chinwe Umar, said the handing and taking over ceremony held at the college was attended by personnel and staff of the college.