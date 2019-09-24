All roads lead to Freedom Park, Lagos tomorrow, as vocal powerhouse, Omawunmi hosts the third leg of her ‘In Her Feelings’ concert.

Coinciding with the release of her latest album, the songstress will perform live at the event alongside Timi Dakolo, Chidinma, Slim Case, Brymo, Ego and Lami Phillips among others.

According to Omawunmi, the Freedom Park concert will be a unique experience. “The Freedom Park concert will be one like never before, as it will offer a phenomenal live experience. It is going to be fresh, colourful and bold. It is also going to be dynamite!”

Omawunnmi was recently in Kenya to promote her new album and she held an autograph signing session in honour of her fans. “The album represents a legacy which was inspired by family, domestic violence, relationships and the society. I am genuinely humbled to have my fans and close friends support me. I hope it contributes to the lives of everyone who listens to it,” she said.