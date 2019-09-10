Molly Kilete, Abuja

For the first time since he was accused of rape, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Common Wealth of Zion (COZA), and Mrs Busola Dakolo, his accuser, met face-to-face at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja recently, Daily Sun has learnt.

The two openly confronted each other last Thursday at the FCID in the presence of police investigators.

During the meeting, Fatoyinbo insisted he was innocent of the allegations and that he never raped Busola.

Daily Sun also gathered that Fatoyinbo still reports to the FCID as required by the police just as his international passport is still with the police.

It was learnt that detectives handling the investigation had invited Dakolo, wife of popular musician Timi Dakolo, to meet face to face with Fatoyinbo.

Fatoyinbo, who was not privy to the police decision, was shocked to come face to face with his alleged victim and vehemently denied ever raping her, Daily Sun has learnt.

Sources say that Dakolo, who looked into the eyes of the man she famously accused of who raping her, had narrated how the alleged incident occurred at her family home at Ilorin when she was a teenager.

The pastor was said to have been moved by her stories, yet denied every allegation she raised, Daily Sun was told.

A source who was in the room where the two were made to confront each other said:

“In the course of carrying out police investigation of the alleged rape of Mrs Dakolo by Fatoyinbo, the police had the two confront each other, but the pastor kept denying that he ever conducted such an act.

“He said he never raped her; but the good thing is that they were made to face each other, that is all I can say.

“And investigation is still on going until we get to the root of the matter,” the source said.