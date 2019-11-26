Ben Dunno, Warri

Following the dismissal of the court case against Abiodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), who was accused of rape by celebrity Busola Dakolo, a civil rights activist, Israel Joe, has urged both sides to reconcile.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had discharged the allegations on the grounds that there were no circumstantial evidence to establish that a rape had occurred, with the presiding judge, Justice Oathman Musa, fining Dakolo N1 million as compensation to Fatoyinbo, holding that the case amounted to an abuse of the judicial process.

Reviewing the anticlimactic judgement in a statement made available to reporters in Warri, the civil rights activist noted that the case has highlighted the difficulty in securing justice for rape victims, especially in the Nigerian judicial system that places a substantial burden on victims to prove their case.

Joe states: