Chairman of Association of African Maritime administrations (AAMA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has called on developed nations and corporate bodies to support Africa and other developing nations to build capacity and regulatory enforcement needed to maximise benefits of ocean economy.

Dakuku who made the call in Oslo, Norway, at the commencement of the world renowned Nor Shipping Conference & Exhibition, recently, said that ocean industries will be contributing to sustainable development goals only when both developing and developed nations benefit in a sustainable manner.

The high level ocean leadership meeting which was organised by United Nations Global Compact and the Norwegian government at the residence of the Prime Minister of Norway, as part of activities to mark the 2019 edition of “NOR SHIPPING” engagements had in attendance the Minister of trade of Norway Mr Torbjorn Roe Isaksen , CEO of UN Global compact Ms Lise Kingo, Secretary General of International Maritime Organization Mr KiTack Lim, Secretary General of International Seabed Authority Mr Micheal Lodge, Vice President of Seychelles and CEO of several Multinational organizations.

Dakuku who is also the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), further pointed out that 38 of Africa’s 54 nations are either coastal or island states and therefore are faced with the same challenges as other coastal states globally, such as pollution, climate change, poor ocean governance , overfishing, insecurity and marine litter amongst others. He particularly advocated that developing and small island states need partnerships in two principal areas of building up their regulatory enforcement capacity and developing amongst them the skills and technology needed to tap into the ocean economy in a sustainable manner.

The AAMA President challenged the private sector companies in offshore exploration and other ocean economic activities to apply the same operating and environmental standards across the globe and not have two different standards, one for developed nations and another for developing nations.

He pointed out that, “applying the same standards will ensure no one is left behind in our collective quest for clean and sustainable ocean that support economic prosperity. Responsible ocean governance and economic opportunities are not mutually exclusive but complementary”.