Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As the global community marks the World Youth Day, immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has tasked government at all levels on greater roles and more investments in youths of the country.

The Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2015 general election, said more investments in youth, would guarantee a brighter future for the country’s teeming youth population.

Dakuku in a statement described the youths as the future of the country, saying they must be given a pride of place in the overall development of any nation that seeks to progress.

With the theme ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action,’ Dakuku further said government and senior citizens should pay adequate attention to youth issues, especially education, job creation and moral standards.

“Education must remain a top priority if we are to make meaningful progress. More investments should be made in the education sector, especially as regards infrastructure, teachers, and curriculum that will turn our better-equipped students and graduates.

“The issue of job creation must also occupy the front burner for various tiers of government as a productive generation of youth is critical to the development of a nation at all times,” he said.