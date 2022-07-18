The former accountant general of Oyo State, Olagoke Salami, has lauded the selection of former Borno State governor, Kassim Shettima, as running mate to the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

He said the selection was based on the principles of integrity, inclusion and continued performances and relevance in the Nigerian politics.

Salami, who is the national patron/South West Grand Patron of National Coalition of Tinubu Support Groups (NCTSC), in a statement, described the selection of the senator as a good omen and a combination that would move the nation forward in the socio-economic and political spheres.

He further described the former governor as young, brilliant, resourceful, energetic and a round peg in a round hole, who would add developmental values to Nigeria, saying Tinubu and Shettima have historical successes in their various positions, considering their antecedents and pedigree.

He added that it is certain that Nigerians will celebrate the performance of Tinubu/Shettima after one year in office.

“As Tinubu edged out his opponents in a landslide victory at the party’s primary, Tinubu and Shettima will certainly repeat the same surprisingly feat at the presidential election next year

He appealed to Nigerians to shun religious acrimony and sentiments as 2023 general election is approaching, saying good candidate and performances should be the yardstick in the interest of a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigerian.