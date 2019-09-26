CEOs, Senior Leaders, Human Resources Directors, Managers and other key organisational leaders will converge in Lagos, on October 3 to gain insights on how to improve engagement, happiness and productivity in the workplace at a one-day conference being organised by one of the world’s leading training institutions, Dale Carnegie Training.

The conference with the theme ‘Building the Workplace of Our Dreams’ holds at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos will offer organisations innovative ideas on how to build the workplace where people feel happy, engaged and empowered to give their best.

A statement issued by the country Director, Dale Carnegie Training, Patrick E. Nwakogo said the company is bringing its over 100 years’ experience in over 90 countries to the conference and urged companies interested in building the ideal workplace not to miss the event.

The conference designed to be an annual event, is part of activities to mark Dale Carnegie’s sixth anniversary in Nigeria.