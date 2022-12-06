Liverpool legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish suggests that the departure of Nigerian international stars, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey left Glasgow Rangers weakened ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, and Leon Balogun were the three Super Eagles players who departed the Ibrox Stadium during the summer transfer window.

Nigerian playmaker Aribo left Rangers for Southampton in the English Premier League, while fullback Bassey completed a club-record move to Eredivisie champions Ajax in August.

Rangers released centre-back Balogun who then joined Queens Park Rangers.

The veteran defender has impressed in London, and there are reports he could return to Glasgow in January.

The trio’s departure coincided with a poor start to the campaign for the Rangers.

The Gers have fallen behind bitter rivals Celtic in the race for the league title while they are out of the UEFA Champions League after losing all six group games.

Rangers have sacked Dutch manager, Gio van Bronkhorst, after that run of disappointing results, and Michael Beale has been appointed as his replacement.

Beale has talked up the qualities of the players he has inherited at Rangers, but Sir Dalglish is not impressed with the lot.

And the legendary Scottish star insists Rangers must get players of the level of Aribo and Bassey to return to the heights of recent seasons.

“It will be interesting to see what funds are made available to him by the Rangers hierarchy,” Dalglish wrote for Sunday Post.