The National President of the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club (ANFASSC), Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi has described the founder of African Children Talent Discovery Foundation, Engr. Noah Dallaji is a man who deserves National recognition for his giant strides in the development of sports in the country.

Prince Ogunjimi said the impact of Engr. Dallaji is one that should not be overlooked based on the resources he puts together to discover and nurture talents.

The ANFASSC Supremo said this at the grand finale of the Noah Dallaji under 17 Basketball tournament in Kano State.

In his words “Sincerely, Engr. Dallaji is not just a sports lover, he’s keen about creating means of livelihood for young Nigerians through Sports”

“Not long ago, he did something in conjunction with Asisat Oshoala in Lagos and here we are in Kano and it’s yet again another chance for the kids to build their career, I believe it’s worth it if this man earns national recognition for what he has done.”