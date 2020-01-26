Former Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung will on Monday officiat a novelty match to commemorate the one year remembrance of the passing away of veteran and investigative journalist, Olajide Fashikun.

The Match is being put together by friends and colleagues of the late journalist will see both friends of Jide squaring up against some selected journalists.

A statement from the organizer, signed by Mr.Sylvanus Ofekun reveals that the novelty match will kick off by 4pm at the Area 3 playing pitch on Monday.

The statement also added that the former Sports Minister Barrister Solomon Dalung will be the centre referee.

Jide Fashikun was a former chairman of the Kwara State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria; Fashikun was also the Sports Editor of the Herald newspaper, Managing Editor of Gong News, a senior Sports Correspondent at ThisDay newspapers and a former lecturer at Kwara State Polytechnic.

Fashikun died on 27 January, 2019 in Abuja after a brief illness.