The Minister of Youths and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung has unveiled the “Miss Football Nigeria” new logo at the National Press Center Radio House, Abuja.

Barrister Dalung, who also doubles as the Grand Patron and Life Ambassador of Miss Football Nigeria, said that there is a need to develop and increase the participation of the youths in football, just as he promised to support the project.

The overall objective is to make the “Miss Football Nigeria” one of the most vital instruments for job generation, skill communication and wealth creation for young people in Nigeria.

The event was organised by Ambassador Ebahor Moses Oghenemaro, who is the Director General of Miss Football Nigeria.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the models and unveiling of the project “Fly with us to France 2019 Women World Cup.”