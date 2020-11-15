Imo indigenes under the auspices of Amauzari Concern Citizens and Okwosu Village Citizens in Diaspora, have called on the Federal Government to revisit its awarded rural dam construction at Amauzari community in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

In a letter to the Minister

Federal Ministry of Water Resources, dated November 6, revealed how the members of the community went into jubilation when the construction announcement was made in 2010, but lamented that the project has been abandoned.

The letter, signed by the Uzari 1 of Amauzari, Chief Eddie Nwosu, read in parts: “The Honorable Minister, you may recall that in 2010 the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources (now the Federal Ministry of Water Resources) initiated the construction of a rural Dam in Amauzari autonomous community, as part of an effort of the government to support rural water supply, boost irrigation for agriculture and create employment.

“This effort by the Federal Government brought a huge sense of relief to the people of Amauzari, a community which major source of livelihood is agriculture, who signified their cooperation and responded by donating a large proportion of her economic land for the project.

“The Honourable minister, you are well aware that on June 12 , during his Democracy Day broadcast, President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated the commitment of his administration to complete this project which has the capacity to generate over 2500 direct and indirect jobs. It will elevate the economic situation of our people and other adjoining beneficiary communities in line with the Federal Government’s rural agricultural empowerment program.

“We do strongly reaffirm our faith in the President Buhari’s goodwill for our community, and express unequivocally, our confidence in his administration to do what he has promised to the people of Amauzari.

“Although that several stages of the construction work were kickstarted at the site, some of which were through constant prompting by the community, we would like to formally bring to your notice, our minister, that construction work at the site is still far from being completed.”

The indigenes urged the minister to set up an assessment team from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to urgently conduct an evaluation on the site with a view to determining the actual progress of work.

They pledged to liaise with the team, and provide the necessary support needed to carry out the activity.

With a new confident, Chinese inspired but internationally focused design language, Geely Auto has seen its sales triple over the last eight years. The Lynk& Co brand, a premium brand positioned between Geely Auto and Volvo Cars was also developed by Peter Horbury’s team in Sweden alongside Geely’s engineering unit, CEVT, and unveiled for the first time in late 2016 before going on sale in China in 2017, where the brand has sold over 300,000 units to date.

Congratulating Geely Holdings, Mikano International Limited, the exclusive partner of Geely in Nigeria, noted that this is a remarkable achievement which shows the brand’s growing market presence and its contribution to the global auto industry.

Expressing his delight, the Chairman of Geely Holding, Li Shufu said, “The recognition that we have received from Autocar are the results of more than two decades of continuous internationalization at Geely Holding, where we have focused on developing our internal talent and bringing the best products and services to the consumers.”

On his part, Hakan Samuelson was awarded the Issigonis Trophy for the major impact that he has had on Volvo Cars over the past eight years. He has overseen major growth at Volvo Cars during his tenure as CEO with growing global sales, an expanded manufacturing footprint in China and the United States, and fully committing to electrifying the Volvo range.